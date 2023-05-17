Gold House unveils 2023 most impactful Asians A100 list. Gold House A100 for APAHM COURTESY OF GOLD HOUSE

Gold House, the leading Asian Pacific cultural ecosystem, has unveiled its annual A100 list, recognizing the 100 Asian Pacific leaders who have made significant impacts on American culture and society in the past year.

The A100 list encompasses five categories: activism and journalism, business and technology, entertainment and media, lifestyle and fashion, and sports and gaming. Each category has an overall A1 honouree with the maximum impact. The list includes notable individuals such as Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, and Saweetie.

Gold House will celebrate these honourees and announce new initiatives at the second annual Gold Gala during Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) month on May 6 in Los Angeles. The organisation is dedicated to showcasing the essential impact of the Asian Pacific community on culture and redefining their perception in society.

Prominent figures like Jose Antonio Vargas, the founder of Define American, and PBS news anchor Amna Nawaz acknowledge the importance of Gold House's role in shaping mainstream narratives and promoting diversity and representation in various industries, including journalism.

In addition to the A100 list, Gold House revealed this year's Hall of Fame inductees, including individuals who have been featured on at least two prior lists. The inductees include Bela Bajaria, Michelle Yeoh, Erik Spoelstra, Fareed Zakaria, Jeremy Lin, Padma Lakshmi, and others.

Gold House's A100 list recognises the achievements and opportunities created by Asian Pacific leaders, from creativity to commerce. The list reflects the Asian Pacific community's transformative influence across industries, with notable accomplishments such as the success of the film "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and the significant representation of Asian Pacific founders and funders in driving new industries.

The A100 celebration will include various events from May 5 to May 7, including the Gold Gala, which brings together Asian Pacific and multicultural luminaries to highlight and celebrate initiatives that define the future of the Asian Pacific movement. The celebration will also feature a Gold Women Brunch, focused on empowering influential Asian Pacific women and non-binary leaders.

Gold House's A100 list serves as a testament to the achievements and potential of Asian Pacific leaders, demonstrating their continued growth and impact on American culture and society.

The full list of honorees is below:

Activism & Journalism



Alex Wagner (Journalist and News Anchor, MSNBC)

Amanda Nguyen (Founder, Rise)

Amna Nawaz (Co-anchor, PBS NewsHour; Contributor, NBC News)

Erika L. Moritsugu (Public Servant)

Geena Rocero (Author, Producer, Director, Trans Rights Advocate)

Jose Antonio Vargas (Writer, Producer, Director; Founder, Define American)

Juju Chang (Emmy Award-Winning Journalist; Co-anchor, ABC News’ Nightline)

Mina Na-Rae Fedor (Founder and Executive Director, AAPI Youth Rising)

Rob Bonta (California Attorney General)

Vice Admiral Vivek H. Murthy, MD, MBA (U.S. Surgeon General, Department of Health and Human Services)

Business & Technology



Anjula Acharia (Founder and CEO, A-Series Management and Investments)

Ann Mukherjee (Chairman and CEO, Pernod Ricard North America)

Anne Jakrajutatip (CEO, JKN Global Group Public Company Limited; Owner, Miss Universe Organization)

David Lee & Kinjil Mathur (Chief Creative Officer & Chief Marketing Officer, Squarespace)

Emilie Choi (President and COO, Coinbase)

Garry Tan (President and CEO, Y Combinator)

Ida Liu (Global Head, Citi Private Bank)

Jen Wong (COO, Reddit)

Joseph Bae (Co-CEO, KKR)

Laxman Narasimhan (CEO, Starbucks)

Lisa Chang (Global Chief People Officer, The Coca-Cola Company)

Lisa Su (CEO, Advanced Micro Devices)

Mala Gaonkar (Founder, SurgoCap Partners)

Melanie Perkins (C0-founder and CEO, Canva)

Neal Mohan (CEO, YouTube)

Neha Parikh (CEO, President, Board Director)

Paul Kwan (Managing Director, General Catalyst)

Peggy Fang Roe (EVP and Chief Customer Officer, Marriott International)

Prakash Janakiraman (Co-founder Emeritus, Nextdoor)

Selena Deckelmann (Chief Product and Technology Officer, Wikimedia Foundation)

Susan Li (CFO, Meta)

Tim Hwang (Chairman and CEO, FiscalNote)

Craig Robinson (Chief Diversity Officer, NBCUniversal).

Entertainment & Media



Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, & Lee Sung Jin (Lead Cast & Creator, BEEF)

Amber Midthunder (Actor)

Asad Ayaz (Chief Brand Officer, The Walt Disney Company)

Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu, Sabrina Wu, Adele Lim, Cherry Chevapravatdumrong, & Teresa Hsiao (Lead Cast & Creators of Joy Ride)

Ben Wang, Jimmy Liu, Gene Luen Yang, Kelvin Yu, Destin Daniel Cretton, & Melvin Mar (Lead Cast & Creators of American Born Chinese)

Deborah Chow (Director)

Devika Bulchandani (Global CEO, Ogilvy)

Diep Tran (Editor-in-Chief, Playbill)

Hannah Yang (Chief Growth Officer, The New York Times)

Hong Chau (Actor)

Iman Vellani (Award-winning Actor, Ms. Marvel)

Jackson Wang (Artist)

Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, “Malia Arrayah” Nahinu, Trevor Salter, Benedict Wong, & Jessica Gao (Lead Cast & Creators, She Hulk: Attorney at Law)

Jen Yamato (Film Reporter, Los Angeles Times)

Jinny Howe & Brandon Riegg (VP and Head of Drama Series & VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series, Netflix)

Joel Kim Booster (Comedian, Writer, Actor)

Jonathan Wang & Daniel Kwan (Filmmakers, Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Joseph Chang (EVP and Global Strategy Officer, Kakao Entertainment)

Ke Huy Quan (Academy Award-Winning Actor)

KJ Apa, Charles Melton (Cast, Riverdale)

Michelle Tang (Chief Growth Officer, McCann)

Mike Van (President, Billboard)

Nancy Lee (Chief of Staff to CEO and EVP, International, Disney)

NewJeans (K-Pop Girl Group)

Randall Park (Actor, Comedian, Director, Writer)

Rina Sawayama (Musical Artist)

Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, Domee Shi, & Julia Cho (Lead Cast & Creators of Turning Red)

Sana Amanat (Producer)

Saweetie (Musical Artist)

Stephanie Hsu (Actor)

Stephanie Wu (Editor-in-Chief, Eater)

Steve W. Chung (Chief Global Officer, CJ ENM)

Steve Lacy (Musical Artist)

Sulinna Ong (Global Head of Editorial, Spotify)

Tesa Aragones (President, AKQA North America)

Tilane Jones (President, ARRAY)

Fashion & Lifestyle



Alfred Chang (CEO, Fear of God)

Anna Sui (Fashion Designer)

Bernard Kim (CEO, Match Group)

David Tran (Founder, Huy Fong Foods)

Debby Soo (CEO, OpenTable)

Jeanne Yang (Producer, Manager, Stylist)

Joanna Gaines (Interior Designer and Host)

Ken Ohashi (CEO, Brooks Brothers)

Margaret Zhang (Editor-in-Chief, Vogue China)

Melissa King (Chef)

Patrick Ta (Makeup Artist; Co-founder, Patrick Ta Beauty)

R’Bonney Nola Gabriel (Miss Universe 2022 and Miss USA 2022)

Shay Mitchell (Actor; Co-founder, BEIS)

Tariq M. Shaukat & Anuradha B. Subramanian (President & CFO, Bumble, Inc.)

Tracy Romulus (Chief Brand Officer, KKW Brands)

Sports & Gaming

