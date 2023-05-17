Gold House unveils 2023 most impactful Asians A100 list
Gold House has released its A100 list of most impactful Asians in 2023, recognising trailblazers across different industries
By Web Desk
May 17, 2023
Gold House, the leading Asian Pacific cultural ecosystem, has unveiled its annual A100 list, recognizing the 100 Asian Pacific leaders who have made significant impacts on American culture and society in the past year.
The A100 list encompasses five categories: activism and journalism, business and technology, entertainment and media, lifestyle and fashion, and sports and gaming. Each category has an overall A1 honouree with the maximum impact. The list includes notable individuals such as Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, and Saweetie.
Gold House will celebrate these honourees and announce new initiatives at the second annual Gold Gala during Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) month on May 6 in Los Angeles. The organisation is dedicated to showcasing the essential impact of the Asian Pacific community on culture and redefining their perception in society.
Prominent figures like Jose Antonio Vargas, the founder of Define American, and PBS news anchor Amna Nawaz acknowledge the importance of Gold House's role in shaping mainstream narratives and promoting diversity and representation in various industries, including journalism.
In addition to the A100 list, Gold House revealed this year's Hall of Fame inductees, including individuals who have been featured on at least two prior lists. The inductees include Bela Bajaria, Michelle Yeoh, Erik Spoelstra, Fareed Zakaria, Jeremy Lin, Padma Lakshmi, and others.
Gold House's A100 list recognises the achievements and opportunities created by Asian Pacific leaders, from creativity to commerce. The list reflects the Asian Pacific community's transformative influence across industries, with notable accomplishments such as the success of the film "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and the significant representation of Asian Pacific founders and funders in driving new industries.
The A100 celebration will include various events from May 5 to May 7, including the Gold Gala, which brings together Asian Pacific and multicultural luminaries to highlight and celebrate initiatives that define the future of the Asian Pacific movement. The celebration will also feature a Gold Women Brunch, focused on empowering influential Asian Pacific women and non-binary leaders.
Gold House's A100 list serves as a testament to the achievements and potential of Asian Pacific leaders, demonstrating their continued growth and impact on American culture and society.