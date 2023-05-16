Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle's US relaunch in her own way

Kate Middleton left fans gushing as she joined a team of pupils being supported by Dame Kelly's trust at its base in Bath on Tuesday amid Meghan Markle's latest PR stunts in the US.

The delightful pictures from Kate's outing have been posted on The Prince and Princess of Wales's official social media accounts.



The Princess of Wales put her elegance on display as as she rocked bright yellow blazer, which she paired with a white t-shirt and matching trousers and trainers.



With her latest stunt, Prince William's wife seemingly teased Meghan Markle who attracted spotlight with her recent outing with the Hollywood stars.

It comes after the Duchess of Sussex began her US relaunch this week as she posed with youngsters on a charity visit and dined with Hollywood royalty before preparing to accept a 'racial inequity' award on Tuesday (tonight).



Meghan stunned in all black ensembles during her latest outing, while Kate was looking gorgeous in white pants, top and shoes. she also wore a Yellow blazer to finish her look.

Fresh from her Eurovision cameo appearance in beautiful blue gown - the Princess debuted a mustard yellow blazer for the latest outing.

Kate, 41, finished second best after taking on the Olympic champion at a game of bean-bag noughts and crosses. Kate did her best but Dame Kelly's team won twice. After the first victory, the track and field star held her arms aloft and admitted she is "slightly competitive".

The Princess joked: "You would never have guessed."

The Princess later sat down to chat to the pupils, all girls aged from 11-13, who spoke about their experiences at school, home life and the benefits of being mentored by a sports star.

