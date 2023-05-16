Gwyneth Paltrow's Instagram post suggests she wasn't with Meghan and Harry?

Gwyneth Paltrow's Instagram post on Mother's Day has raised doubts about claims that she was with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Cameron Diaz at a sushi restaurant.



The Oscar-winning actress took to the Facebook-owned application to wish her daughter on her birthday on Mother's Day.

Hollywood A-listers including Penelope Cruz, Demi Moore, Tom Brady, Paris Hilton, Kate Hudson and others were prominent among those who commented on Paltrow's post.

Reeese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Jennier Meyers also liked the "Iron Man" actress' posted dedicated to her daughter.

Harry and Meghan were spotted leaving a sushi restaurant in Montecito with celebrity couple Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden.



According to Daily Mail, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also thought to have been joined by Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband. But pictures of the royal couple and Gwyneth together have not emerged so far.

Royal commentators and supporters of the British royal family are convinced that Paltrow was not with Harry and Meghan at the restaurant because she celebrated Mother's Day with her daughter.

