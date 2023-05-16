Justin Timberlake trying to get hold of Britney Spears’ memoir before release

File Footage

Justin Timberlake is doing all he can to get a copy of his former girlfriend Britney Spears’s bombshell memoir before it hits the shelf.

The Palmer star wants to acquire a copy of the autobiography so to see what secrets she has shared about him in the book as he believes his life is in the singer’s hands now as she knows a lot about him.

This comes amid reports that there are some concerns from some A-list stars who are worried that the popstar would disclose their secrets in the forthcoming autobiography and hence it’s release is delayed.

"There are a lot of nervous A-listers," a source previously told The Sun "Strongly worded legal letters have been sent to the publishers by people who know Britney."

Speaking of the unknown celebrities, an insider told Radar Online that one of those A-listers is Timberlake who dated the Hold Me Closer singer from 1999 to 2002.

"Justin's future is literally in the hands of Britney," the insider told the publication, adding that the Princess of Pop “knows everything."

"Justin is apologetic and trying to get hold of the manuscript before anyone else does," the insider added. "He has a PR war room set up, but they can't do anything until they read what she has to say."

Spears and Timberlake called it quits in 2002. It was rumoured then that the mother-of-two, who is now married to aspiring actor Sam Asghari, had cheated on her the singer, causing their split.

Timberlake’s career rose to fame after their shocking break up because people were under the impression that Spears broke his heart.

He even featured a Spears lookalike in one of his music video in 2002 titled, Cry Me A River, to use the situation for his own gain.

However, years after their separation, Timberlake publically apologized to Spears for using her for creating publicity after the release of Framing Britney Spears.



