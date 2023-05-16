Anti-monarchy group warns King Charles

Britain’s anti-monarchy group Republic has issued a warning to King Charles and the monarchy as it vowed to continue protesting at Royal Family events.



The group’s CEO Graham Smith told GB News, "We will look to ramp up protests this year."

Smith has issued warning following his arrest and release on King Charles coronation.

Dozens of protesters including Smith were arrested during the Coronation on May 6, however, he was later released without charge.

He said "We are not deterred one bit."

‘It has galvanised people,” the Republic CEO further said.

Smith also disclosed that the number of group’s members have increased from about 5,000 to about 9,000 following the historic event.

Police had detained organisers from the pressure group and seized hundreds of their placards, just hours before King Charles coronation.