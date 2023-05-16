Kate Middleton, Prince William’s popularity increases on social media

Prince William and Kate Middleton's popularity has skyrocketed on social media days after King Charles coronation last weekend.



The official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales has reached 15 million followers nearly a week after the historic event.

According to media reports, it seems that Prince William, who is first in the line of succession, and his wife Kate Middleton have stepped up their game when it comes to their online presence.

It also appears that social media is going to be more at the forefront for the Prince and Princess of Wales going forward.

Kate and William’s popularity on social media increased from a whopping 14.9 million to 15 million followers following their updates on their roles as key members of the royal family during King Charles coronation.

The Prince and Princess of Wales themselves are following 130 people and organizations on photo-video sharing app.