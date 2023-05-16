Meghan Markle played 'catch up' as Prince Harry 'rushed' out on date night

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's love language has been described by a body language expert.

The couple, who was out for Sushi in Santa Barbara over the weekend, looked blissful and radiant.

However, a key moment in their photos from the night was a loved up gesture from Prince Harry that made Meghan 'dazzle.'

Body language expert Judi James tells Mirror.co.uk: "The photos show Meghan and Harry in full date night mode, from Meghan's sleek, fresh, understatedly cool styling to Harry's white pants and T-shirt combo with just a subtle hint of a gym-honed bicep emerging from the T-shirt sleeve.

She adds how the couple reflected relief and relaxation during their time together.

"The couple look back to normal as a US celebrity power couple again after Harry’s quick toe-dip in the royal lifestyle across the pond, and their body language here suggests both relief and excited anticipation as they swing into the sushi restaurant.

"Harry seems to be rushing, with one elbow bent and a slight rigidity to his lower jar, and Meghan looks back while he plays catch-up. Her smile turns dazzling once he has hold of her hand though," noted the expert.

Harry and Meghan went to Sushi Bar with celebrity friends Gwyneth Paltrow and Cameron Diaz. The date night comes as the couple's first outing after King Charles coronation.