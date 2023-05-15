Meghan Markle has achieved what she wanted to do?

Meghan Markle, who quitted the royal job alongside his husband Prince Harry and relocated to the US to live a financially independent life, has seemingly got what she wanted.



The Duchess of Sussex is to add yet another award to the collection of prizes she has secured since stepping down as a working royal.

Prince Harry's wife will be presented with the Women's Women of Vision Award this week for her "global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls."



The Duchess will be awarded the Ms Foundation for Women's Women of Vision Award on Tuesday, with journalist and social activist Gloria Steinem presenting the royal with the prize.

A profile of the Duchess on the organisation's webpage pays tribute to Meghan as a "feminist, champion of human rights and gender equity and global role model."



But since she shed her royal mantle in 2020, she has raked up a series of special awards for her work and advocacy efforts.

Earlier this year, the Duchess was awarded the Top Entertainment Podcast Host prize at the Gracie Awards for her work on Archetypes.



The Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother received the ripple of hope award from Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Organisation for their "unwavering commitment to social change and worked to protect and advance equity, justice and human rights".



In another joint recognition of their advocacy work, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex received 2022 NAACP's President's Award for their work on causes related to social justice and equity.

The couple received 2021 Change Champions Award for their new life in the United States with an award marking their decision to only have two children. The British-based charity Population Matters hailed the Duke and Duchess as "role models" for leading the way towards a more sustainable population.