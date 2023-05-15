King Charles, William ‘hanging onto the crown by their fingertips with contortions’

King Charles and Prince William are standing accused of ‘‘hanging onto the crown by their fingertips with contortions’.

These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal journalist Tanya Gold.

She started the chat with Inews, and spoke out about Meghan Markle and how “The backlash against her was so bitter that people forget that, for a while, she made the monarchy look interesting.”



Mainly because “Now we have its default face, which is peevish, necrotic, and white. There are pretty children, but they are being used.”

“I am no monarchist,” she also clarified. “If others see the wound that monarchy heals – at least in their fantasies – I can only see the inadequacy, and the expense, of the bandage.”

“I am happy to watch the Windsors hang onto the crown by their fingertips with contortions because it’s a spectacle: exiling a duke here, opening a royal home there.”