Olivia Colman leaves Samuel L Jackson starstruck on 'Secret Invasion' set

Hollywood vet Samuel L. Jackson was thrilled to work with Olivia Colman on the set of 'Secret Invasion', where she plays MI6 agent Sonya Falsworth.

Jackson, who binge-watched Broadchurch with his wife, couldn't believe his luck to finally work with Colman.

“I thought, ‘How lucky can I be to know that today is finally going to be the day I get to act with Olivia Colman?’” he told Empire.

“The next thing you know, we were having the most fun you could ever have, sitting there pretending to be these two people that have had a long relationship seeing each other again for the first time in years.”

Although Colman didn't have any superpowers in her entrance into the superhero world, Jackson made her feel at home with compliments about her "dope" trainers. Colman was also elated to work with the megastar, the Fleabag actress admitted.

“I loved him!” said Colman. “Loudest man you’ve ever met. Joyful, funny, naughty. He said he thought my trainers were ‘dope’. Didn’t take them off for a year.”

Fans can catch Jackson, Colman's Secret Invasion on Disney+ from 21 June.