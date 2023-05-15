Prince William, Kate Middleton fighting Meghan Markle the ‘never-ending PR machine’

Experts have just issued a dire warning to Prince William and Kate Middleton because they are fighting ‘never-ending PR machine’.



Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield made these claims and admissions.

He started everything off during her interview with Sky News host Chris Kenny.

In her interview Ms Schofield warned Prince William and Kate Middleton about going up against someone like Meghan Markle because she’s like a “never-ending PR machine.”

She also went as far as to say, “I think the social media content is another way and an easier way for them to reach their audience on a regular basis.”

“We know that Catherine is very visual, a photographer,” after all.