King Charles not interested to move to Buckingham Palace

King Charles, who was officially crowned recently, reportedly does not want to move to Buckingham Palace and is keen to stay at his Clarence House residence.



Royal expert Ingrid Seward has claimed that King Charles "doesn't want to" move into Buckingham Palace as his permanent royal residence.

Palace was the residence of late Queen Elizabeth for most of her 70 years reign.

The Express UK quoted the royal expert as saying Prince William and Harry’s father may have to move into Buckingham Palace "in the end" but added, "I don't think he wants to".

Ingrid Seward went on to say "Buckingham Palace is so huge and impersonal and red, with red carpets and curtains. It's not his style. He may decide that it should be available to the public all year round."

Since Charles automatically became King last September following the death of Queen Elizabeth, there are reports he wishes to remain at Clarence House rather than move into the Palace.

There are also speculations the King is expected to split his time between the royal residences around the country.

Some media outlets also reported, quoting the sources, that King Charles does not plan to live at Buckingham Palace and could turn the historic 775-room residence into museum.