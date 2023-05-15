Prince William, Kate Middleton looking ‘one-dimensional, like a TV advert’

Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently standing accused of creating a video that’s nothing more than a ‘‘one-dimensional TV advert’.



These claims and comments have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Sarah Vine.

She believes the couple’s new video has “an element of Netflix-style narcissism that makes me slightly uneasy. And though the footage shows us a lot, it actually tells us very little about the Waleses.”



“It's superficial, one-dimensional, like one of those adverts you see on TV in foreign hotels extolling the virtues of this or that tourist destination.”

“I hate to say it, but I'd almost rather watch one of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's worthy wildlife docs. But maybe I'm wrong. Maybe this is exactly what everyone wants to see – the Princess of Wales up close in slow motion, from as many different angles as possible.”