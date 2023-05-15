Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘stealing time’ from King Charles: ‘Downright cruel’

Prince William and Kate Middleton have just been put on blast for allegedly 'stealing' King Charles' bid day with their 'manipulative' bit of press.

These claims and comments have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Sarah Vine.She started by questioning, “Correct me if I'm mistaken, but wasn't the Coronation about King Charles and Queen Camilla?”

“This video featuring the Prince and Princess of Wales and their charming children, seems a teeny-tiny bit premature.”

“Don't get me wrong, we adore them. In particular, the Princess of Wales is, at every turn, the picture of perfection – impeccably turned-out, stunningly beautiful, stylish – as this short film reminds the world.”

And while “It's lovely, and they really are an idyllic family” there's something “just a bit too slick about it, a bit too party-political broadcast. A bit, dare I say it, manipulative.”

“After all Was the Hollywood-style video really necessary?" she also chimed in before signing off.