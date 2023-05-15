Amitabh Bachchan 'thanks' random man for dropping him to work amid traffic jam

Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in 'Project K'

On May 15, Amitabh Bachchan took help from a random guy on road to help him travel to work.

Amid traffic jam, Bachchan opted to take a bike ride with a random man on the road to reach work on time.

The Sholay actor shared the picture on his social media to thank the guy for helping him to reach to work.

Bachchan, 80, wrote: Thank you for the ride buddy.. don’t know you.. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work.. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams.. thank you capped , shorts and yellowed T - shirt owner."

The picture is winning hearts on social media. Many celebrities commented on the post praising the veteran actor on his down to earth personality. For instance, Maanayata Dutt reacted on the photo with an applause emoji.

Meanwhile, Rohit Roy wrote: "You are the cooooolest dude on earth Amit ji! Love you." Sayani Gupta commented: "Had always heard Mr. Bachchan @amitabhbachchan has always been the most punctual! Can see today what honouring Time truly means to you! I hope actors can learn a thing or two from this!"

On the other hand, one of the fans wrote: "The driver kid now has a life time story to tell. How he gave ride to bachchan sir." Another commented: "This yellow T-shirted guy ain’t gonna be sleeping for nights, and not washing his clothes or his bike for a long long time!"

Work wise, Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has finally resumed work after suffering a major injury while shooting a scene for Project K. Besides him, the action-packed film also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in vital roles, reports Pinkvilla.