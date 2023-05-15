UAE president, Gen Munir discusses defence and military affairs

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir at the Qasr Al Shati Palace on February 11, 2023. — Twitter/UAE Embassy Islamabad/File

United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir discussed the enhancement of cooperation and joint work between Abu Dhabi and Islamabad in defence and military affairs, reported WAM.

The UAE president and the army chief held discussions via telephone on Sunday. The UAE leader and Gen Munir also discussed ways to support and strengthen ties between both countries so that it may serve the mutual interests of both nations.

As per the publication, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed assured the army chief of UAE's commitment to supporting all that brings unity and stability in Pakistan and meets the aspirations of its people for progress and prosperity.

It was reported that the army chief expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the UAE president and extended his wishes for the UAE’s continuous development, progress, and prosperity.

The development comes as Pakistan passes through political and economic crises due to an ongoing tussle between the government and the rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf that has intensified after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The Pakistani military has not issued yet any statement on the telephonic discussion between the two leaders.

UAE was among the first few countries that Gen Munir visited after taking charge as the chief of army staff. He had visited Saudi Arabia first and then stopped over in UAE earlier this year.

Pakistan is also seeking the UAE’s support to unlock the crucial International Monetary Fund (IMF) tranche to revive the Extended Fund Facility programme.

UAE, Saudi Arabia and China came to Pakistan's assistance in March and April with pledges that would cover some of the funding deficit.