Kate and William accused of trying to undermine King Charles

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been accused of trying to undermine King Charles shortly after his coronation.

The couple have also drawn strong criticism for indulging in self promotion with the use of their social media accounts and a series of videos they released during and after the coronation of King Charles.

Days after the coronation, a report in thetimes.co.uk has discussed how the Prince of Wales would plan his coronation.

"Prince William wants to “evolve” his coronation into something “modern” and “relevant” that will “look and feel quite different” to King Charles’ ceremony. A homage of the people for King William when he’s crowned?," said the report.

The couple, who have also angered some royal fans with their new social media strategy, received backlash even from their staunch supporters.

They saw the report as some kind of effort being made by William and his wife to undermine King Charles.

Commenting on the report, a royal commentator said, "I see the vultures at Kensington Royal. Can’t wait even a full week."

The commentator said the couple see themselves as larger than the monarchy.

Without naming Meghan and Harry, the commentator said "Where have I seen that before."

Kate and William's strategy seems to have divided the royals fans who are now drawing parallels between the Prince and Princess of Wales and Meghan and Harry.