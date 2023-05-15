Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Don 3' nears production as Farhan Akhtar finishes script

Don 3 to bring back Shah Rukh Khan as the lead

According to producer Ritesh Sidhwani, the action-thriller Don 3, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is currently in its final stage of scripting, which is being handled by Farhan Akhtar.

Speaking with news agency PTI, co-producer Ritesh said, "Till my partner (Farhan Akhtar) finishes writing it, we won’t do anything. Right now, he is in the phase of completing the script... Even all of us are eagerly waiting to see Don”.

Excel Entertainment bought the rights to the original 1978 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Don and remade the classic in 2006 with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

Don: The Chase Begins also starred Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, Boman Irani among others. The movie also featured a guest appearance by Kareena Kapoor.

Farhan and Ritesh are partners in the production company Excel Entertainment, which is the production house for the third installment of the action-thriller series Don.

Producer Ritesh is currently focused on promoting Excel Entertainment’s web series Dahaad, which follows the story of an investigation led by sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati(Sonakshi Sinha).

Dahaad, which is set in a small town in Rajasthan, also stars Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah.

Produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby, the crime drama comprises eight episodes and is streaming on Prime Video.