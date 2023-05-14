Prince Harry to ‘brace for impact’ as ‘things might be about to get even worse’

Prince Harry is currently standing accused of making his Coronation decision into something so massive, it resembles a tortuously long ‘Tolkein prequel.’



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She warns “A new revelation from inside Prince William’s circle has raised the prospect that things might be about to get even worse for Harry and that the revolutionary duke (current barricade population: two) might never again get a repeat invitation, even from his dear old dad.”



“The long and agonising saga of whether Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex (the only person in the world with both a coronet and a WME agent) would attend the coronation was only slightly less tortuous and lengthy than a Tolkein prequel.”