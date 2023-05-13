Prince William, Kate Middleton leave King Charles 'in the dust'?

Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William have allegedly pulled the rug out from under the monarch with an ingenious social media campaign, according to a royal expert.



The Prince and Princess of Wales's social media strategy is amounting to a huge "power play" over the 74-year-old monarch, a royal commentator has argued.

Daniela Elser, writing for news.com.au, said that the heir to the throne had "utterly trounced" the King on this front and left him "utterly in the dust".



The expert pointed to several new videos posted to Kate and William's official Instagram, which Elser said had the "pacing, tension and production values of a Hollywood creation."



The videos, which reportedly garnered more than 67 million views, include key moments for the royal couple during the coronation concert, as well as adorable moments with their children.

"Louis in a digger? Tiny princes making smores? This was more Netflix production than something cobbled together by their only aide with a MacBook Pro. They all have the pacing, tension and production values of a Hollywood creation," said Daniela Elser.

"The Wales’ social media campaign over the Coronation has thoroughly trounced that of Buckingham Palace, leaving them totally and utterly in the dust," she added.

