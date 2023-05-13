COAS vows to crush any 'further attempt' to vandalise army's assets

Following the countrywide violent protests after former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Saturday vowed to bring to justice all the planners, abetters, instigators and executors of vandalism on the ‘Black Day’ of May 9.
The army chief’s statement came as he visited the Corps Headquarters Peshawar, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.
The COAS was given a detailed briefing on the prevailing security situation and ongoing counter-terrorism efforts, it added.
The army chief, according to the ISPR, said the armed forces will not tolerate any further attempt of violating the sanctity and security of its installations or vandalism and resolved to bring to justice all the planners, abettors, instigators and “executors of vandalism on the Black Day of 9th May”.
More to follow...
“No sinner will be spared and no innocent will be held,” says Punjab Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi
Khan's arrest from Islamabad High Court premises on May 9 triggered violent protests nationwide
Pani Da Bulbula' Singer Yaqoob Atif had battled paralysis for the past two years before dying
Federal cabinet also calls for no leniency against those involved in organised violence against state
“I want to say very clearly that General Munir wholeheartedly support democracy,” ISPR DG says
British Council had cancelled exams including O-levels and A-levels after protests erupted across country