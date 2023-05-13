COAS vows to crush any 'further attempt' to vandalise army's assets

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir delivers a speech in this undated file photo.— ISPR

Following the countrywide violent protests after former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Saturday vowed to bring to justice all the planners, abetters, instigators and executors of vandalism on the ‘Black Day’ of May 9.

The army chief’s statement came as he visited the Corps Headquarters Peshawar, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.

The COAS was given a detailed briefing on the prevailing security situation and ongoing counter-terrorism efforts, it added.

The army chief, according to the ISPR, said the armed forces will not tolerate any further attempt of violating the sanctity and security of its installations or vandalism and resolved to bring to justice all the planners, abettors, instigators and “executors of vandalism on the Black Day of 9th May”.

More to follow...