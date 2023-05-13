King Charles knows ‘things may well get a lot worse before they start to get better’

Experts believe King Charles should be prepared to face the ‘absolute worst’ the world has to offer following his Coronation, because it will ‘undoubtedly get worse’ before it even considers getting better.
These claims and admissions have bene brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.
She wonders, “What seems possible today is that things may well get a lot worse for Charles before they start to get better."
"If he had hoped to be able to enjoy the months between now and his summer holidays basking in the room temperate glow of his post-coronation honeymoon then I have some very bad news.”
“Should the Balmoral housekeeper be quietly stocking up on all the Stoli, Quality Street and Scotch eggs that a certain King might soon want to sulkily comfort eat in his pyjamas? I’d say that’s the smart bet.”
