Prince Harry making King Charles look like ‘Machiavelli-worthy manipulator’

Prince Harry is currently standing accused of forcing King Charles into the role of a ‘Machiavelli-worthy manipulator’.

These claims and admissions have bene brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She believes “One of the recurring themes of the Great Sussex Offensive, which has been about as brutal of a fight as the Sommes but with less mud, has been the hitherto unpublicised connections between The Firm and Fleet Street.”

Even “during the Sussexes’ Netflix cringe-a-thon, Harry claimed that it was his father’s office who let slip to the press that he and Meghan were considering moving to Canada in the lead-up to Megixt.”

“He also said that William had ‘played the game’ when it came to the press and ‘this business of trading’.”

At the time “He also said it had been ‘heartbreaking to see my brother’s office copy the very same thing the two of us promised we would never ever do’.”

Yet, “then when the Spare onslaught came, the duke said that Camilla was ‘dangerous’ and had ‘left bodies in the street’, ‘because of the connections that she was forging within the British press. And there was open willingness on both sides to trade of information’.”

“Just what else might Harry have up his sleeve that could leave the Palace red-faced if not looking like Machiavelli-worthy manipulators?”