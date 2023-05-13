Prince Harry hailed for his lowkey appearance at King Charles’ coronation

File Footage

Prince Harry received praises over his lowkey appearance at the coronation ceremony of his father King Charles amid feud with the Royal family.

Speaking on Hello! Magazine’s "A Right Royal Podcast," royal experts discussed the brief appearance of the Duke of Sussex, while branding it the “right thing to do.”

Emmy Griffiths, Andrea Caamano and Royal Editor Emily Nash debated how Harry’s visit could not have been better given the ongoing rift with his family.

“A very understated visit,” Griffiths said, adding, “He really just got in there, smiled [and] got out – that was it. But he probably couldn't have handled the situation any differently.”

To this, Nash said of Harry’s appearance, “I think it was the right way to do [it], absolutely. It didn't cause a massive diversion.”

“I think that it was great to see him there for this big family moment, even though he did appear to be on the periphery a little bit,” she added.

She went on to add, “For me what was interesting was a lot of the time he was secured by Princess Anne's huge hat.”

“And whether that was by accident or by design, I think, perhaps, it was a good thing because then there wasn’t any scrutiny on him. This was the King and the Queen’s moment.

“This is a major state occasion, and a binding one in terms of our history, so I think it was absolutely right that he did not become the focus in any way.”

Prince Harry arrived at his father’s crowning ceremony without wife Meghan Markle and left the coronation right after the main event.



