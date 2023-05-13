'Kelly Clarkson Show' reacts to 'toxic' workplace accusations

NBCUniversal quashed the toxicity allegations behind the camera on The Kelly Clarkson Show.
"We are committed to a safe and respectful work environment and take workplace complaints very seriously, and to insinuate otherwise is untrue," as per NBCUniversal spokesman.
"When issues are reported, they are promptly reviewed, investigated, and acted upon as appropriate. The Kelly Clarkson Show strives to build a safe, respectful, and equitable workplace that nurtures a culture of inclusivity and creativity," the statement added.
It comes amidst a report in Rolling Stone which claimed Kelly Clarkson's show producers had "overworked" and "underpaid" staffers "and that working at the show was traumatizing to their mental health."
"I remember going up on the roof of the stage to cry, being like, 'Oh, my gosh, what am I doing? Why am I putting myself through this? a former employee shared.
"I think [executive producer] Alex Duda's a monster. I have a friend who's an executive producer who warned me about taking this job because apparently, she has done this on every show she's worked on," one ex-former staffer told the outlet.
