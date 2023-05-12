King Charles and Queen Camilla looking for Digital Content Creator

King Charles and Queen Elizabeth are looking for a Digital Content creator after their coronation.



The employee would be based in Buckingham Palace and offered a salary of £34,000 - £35,000 per annum.

"It's knowing your content will be viewed by millions," said a note published on the official website of the royal family.

"It's finding new ways to maintain The King and The Queen's presence in the public eye and on the world stage. This is what makes a career at the Royal Household so different," read the advertisement.

The ad came months after Prince William and Kate Middleton hired a new Digital Content Creator.

The website said: "The role of Royal Communications is to engage a worldwide audience with the public role and work of The Royal Family.

Joining our fast paced and dynamic digital team, you’ll deliver our digital output via our website, e-comms and social media channels, predominantly through planning, filming and editing videos.

You’ll take on a key role in developing meaningful relationships and interactions with our audiences by creating and commissioning a variety of video content.

You’ll bring your creativity to all aspects of your role, working on your own content projects, as well as contributing to the wider digital content strategy, often working alongside third party agencies.

You’ll identify stories that resonate with our audiences, using analytics and research to measure the effectiveness of our output, and steer future ideas for content.

The reaction to our work is always high-profile, and so reputation and impact will be at the forefront of all you do. And having your work shared around the world will be the biggest reward."