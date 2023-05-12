Prince William would never invite Prince Harry to his coronation: Expert

File Footage

Prince William would never invite Prince Harry or his wife Meghan Markle to his coronation like his father King Charles, who was happy to have the Duke at his crowning ceremony despite rift.

A close pal of the Prince of Wales revealed that being an important member of the Royal family, he would want the Duke of Sussex to be kept away from the institution.

The friend also suggested that the new monarch would also “focus” on being the King of United Kingdom and will not pay any heed to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s endless problems.

“The opportunity that was there for Harry to sort this out with the king is gone for now,” the insider said. “Of course, Charles would always welcome a reconciliation with Harry and Meghan, he has made that very clear, and his door is always open in that regard."

"But now the coronation is done, I think Charles will want to focus on the job of being king, rather than to continue being distracted by Harry and Meghan drama,” the insider added.

The insider went on to claim that it would be highly unlikely that Harry would get an invite to his brother Prince William’s coronation after he attacked his elder brother in bombshell memoir Spare.

“It’s very clear that William and Kate are now extremely important members of the institution, so their view on Harry, which is basically the further away the better, will have to be taken into account,” the friend of Prince of Wales said.

The source continued: “Put it this way: I don’t think anyone expects Harry to get an invite to William’s coronation.”