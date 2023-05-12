Wayward son’ Prince Harry has ‘given it all away’ to run after Hollywood big bucks

Prince Harry bashed for acting like a ‘wayward son’ whose running after the big bucks.



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by GB News host Dan Wootton.

It was all brought to light during one of his interviews with Sky News host Amanda Stoker.



He believes Prince William And King Charles’ united front is something that showcases their dedication to destiny, because its now “in their hands.”

However, “That is obviously in stark contrast to Prince Harry, the wayward son who has chosen the Hollywood big bucks over duty and service.”

“So I think you even see that divide within the Royal Family itself.”