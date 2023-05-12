Elizabeth Hurley 'felt a bit left out' after snubbing King Charles' coronation 

Elizabeth Hurley shared her regret for not being able to attend King Charles' coronation as she hailed the "magnificent" event.
Speaking to People Magazine, the English actor and model said she felt a “bit left out” for not being able to attend one of the most historic events.
"I was in America, so I didn't watch it live," Hurley revealed. "I had to watch it delayed and the bits I watched were absolutely gorgeous, just elegant, beautiful and majestic — and I'm so glad I wasn't in charge, can you imagine? Can you imagine how to organize that?"
While Charles and his wife Queen Camilla were being crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6th, 2023, Hurley was raising $10.3 million for breast cancer, according to the publication.
Expressing her regret on missing the ceremony, she added, "My friends had their own tea parties and their own watching parties."
"I felt a bit left out, opposed to watching it later on YouTube! But it looked magnificent," she said.
Twitter's special feature comes to King Charles and royal family's rescue
Experts are hesitant to bet on King Charles ‘effectively carrying’ Queen Elizabeth’s legacy
Lilibet’s future looks ‘split’ as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision threatens to ‘change everything’
Cressida Bonas dated Prince Harry for two years until 2014
Prince Harry shared a close bond with sister-in-law Kate Middleton before he stepped down as working royal with Meghan...
Prince George slated to ‘become stranded on his own’ once he becomes King