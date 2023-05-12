Kate Middleton, Prince William Coronation chat revealed by lip reader: Read

Kate Middleton was seemingly seen telling off Prince William at the Coronation, claims lip reader.

The Princess of Wales was seemingly frustrated by their gowns at the ceremony and asked her husband to take care of them.

Professional lip reader Jeremy Freeman tells Daily Star that Kate asked William to "just mind the gown" as he walked by her side.

"Don’t worry I got [or caught] it," responded William.

Alastair Bruce, the Sky News commentator and royal expert, revealed the real reason Kate wore the gown.

He explained on Twitter: "Additional temporary cape to compliment mantle, collar and protect dress from wire woven fastening cords, with heavy swagged knots."

This comes as Royal expert Camilla Tominey admits Kate has grown in rank after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Writing for the Daily Telegraph, Ms Tominey recalled how the mother-of-three "was once seen by some as a mere WAG demonstrated her growing power and influence at the Coronation of King Charles III".