Royal expert reveals details of Prince Harry's meeting with his father King Charles

Prince Harry - who attended king Charles III's coronation on May 6 - did have a secret meeting with his father, a royal expert has claimed.

There were reports that the Duke of Sussex stopped at the Palace after the coronation ceremony, but he didn’t meet with any members of his family at that time.

Now, royal expert Nick Bullen has told Us Weekly that Harry did meet with one of his family members while in town.

"My understanding is he didn’t have any interactions with the Prince or Princess of Wales [Prince William & Kate Middleton] but that he did have a conversation with his father the night before,” the expert claimed.

Bullen continued: "Until the morning, nobody really knew what Harry’s plans were going to be for that afternoon."

"I think everybody knew he had a plane to catch. Everybody knew he was intending to get home, but there was a hope, I think, that he might be part of some of the family celebrations back at the palace. So, I think that there was a sadness that he wasn’t part of the fuller day, but, you know, they all knew he was gonna get that plane,” he added.