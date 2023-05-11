Megyn Kelly flays Meghan Markle over latest stunt

Royal commentator Megyn Kelly has lashed out at Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle over the Duchess's latest stunt.

The Duchess Markle, who was seen hiking near her home in California during King Charles Coronation, was accompanied by friends Markus Anderson and Heather Dorak, with Kim Kardashian's former bodyguard keeping an eye on them.



The expert inferred that the former Suit star's smile in the pictures was too perfect to be natural and suggested that the snaps were staged, as Kelly claimed: "She actually had a little neck scarf with a tie."

Kelly told Sky News: "I'm sorry ladies, but we've all walked our dogs and literally nobody does that. Nobody wears a little neck tie with a scarf and the glasses, and the hat and the perfectly wrapped little wrap for later just in case it gets chilly."

She continued: "Oh you, oh hello... where did you come from? How on earth did you know I'd be here?"

"It was obvious, like everything with this woman."

Markle was out hiking on the weekend of the coronation, which she decided not to attend. Kelly has been very vocal and hitting the former royals since their attacks on the Firm.