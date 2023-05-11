Can Meghan Markle, Prince Harry heal rift with Kate Middleton and William?

A royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s rift with Prince William and Kate Middleton will ‘never be healed.’



Talking to Express UK, Tom Quinn, citing people close to Kate and William, said this is never really going to be healed.

“People I've spoken to who work for both William and Kate say this is never really going to be healed,” said the author.

The royal expert further said "Privately there's a lot more anger than there is publicly, especially about the accusation William physically assaulted Harry. Apparently, William is furious."

Tom Quinn, the author of Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, has made these claims nearly a week following King Charles coronation.

Prince Harry attended the coronation without his family Meghan Markle and their children.