Mindy Kaling talks ‘new found confidence’ and healthy living: ‘I try toning it down’

Mindy Kaling wore her heart on her sleeve and shed some light into the sheer confidence she feels in her own skin.
She weighed in on everything during a candid interview with People magazine.
There, she started off by addressing some of the chatter that surrounds her new appearance.
She was quoted saying, “I know people are really interested in the changes in my body, and I think it's flattering but sometimes it's just a little much, so I try not to tune into it.”
“The truth is that I spend so much time and energy trying to be healthy.”
“I run or hike 20 miles a week and I lift weights. It's a big commitment for me. I basically live in workout clothes so I can get it in.”
This is especially true since Mindy added, “I'm going to Montana with my family in August. And again, I love running and hiking and just doing it there is just going to be so much fun and the kids can go horseback riding and swim in the rivers.”
