Less people watched Harry and Meghan's wedding than King Charles' coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding was watched by less people than King Charles coronation.



According to reports, 20.4 million people watched the coronation of King Charles on Saturday.

The wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was watched by 17.9 million people.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding was watched by 24 million people while Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was watched by 28 million people.

King Charles III was anointed and crowned on Saturday in Britain’s biggest ceremonial event for seven decades, a display of pomp and pageantry that sought to marry 1,000 years of history with a monarchy fit for a new era.



In front of a congregation including about 100 world leaders and a television audience of millions, the Archbishop of Canterbury, the spiritual leader of the Anglican Church, slowly placed the 360-year-old St Edward’s Crown on Charles’ head as he sat upon a 14th-century throne in Westminster Abbey.



During the solemn two-hour service, elements of which date back to the time of King William the Conqueror in 1066, Charles’ second wife Camilla was also crowned queen.

A huge military procession followed, gun salutes were fired, thousands of soldiers roared three cheers, and there was a scaled-down flypast by military aircraft as the king and queen waved from the balcony of Buckingham Palace to cheering crowds who gathered on The Mall boulevard.

While rooted in history, the ceremony - only the second British coronation to be televised - was also an attempt to present a forward-looking institution and to reflect a more diverse country.



