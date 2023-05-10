British tabloid apologises to Prince Harry

A British tabloid newspaper group has reportedly apologised to Prince Harry for 'unlawfully seeking information' about the Duke at the start of a lawsuit King Charles III's younger son is bringing over alleged phone-hacking

The Duke of Sussex and a large number celebrities are suing publisher Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), accusing its titles of habitually accessing private information by widespread phone-hacking, deception and other illicit means between 1991 and 2011.



The publisher is contesting the allegations, arguing some claims have been brought too late, and rejecting most others such as saying there was no evidence Harry was a victim of hacking. It denies any senior figures had knowledge of unlawful acts.



MGN reportedly, in documents to the High Court in London, admitted on one occasion a private investigator had been engaged to unlawfully gather evidence about him at a London nightclub in 2004, saying it "unreservedly apologises and accepts that (Harry) is entitled to appropriate compensation".

Meghan Markle's hubby, who was not present for the start of the hearing, is due to give evidence himself in person in early June.

