Prince Harry desperate for ‘other schemes to bring in cash’ for Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has just been issued a dire warning about ‘approaching middle age with no pension pot’ and ‘no health insurance’.



These claims and accusations have been issued by royal commentator Sarah Vine.

She started the chat off by drawing parallels between the royals and admitted, “While his elder brother, William, matures into his new role as Prince of Wales, his consummately professional wife by his side, Harry now faces re-inventing himself in a vacuum.”

“Two more books, and then what? Scraping around for other schemes to bring in cash to pay for the estate and security?”

“Approaching middle age with no pension pot, no health insurance (you really don’t want to get ill in California without it) and nothing to flog apart from his regrets?”