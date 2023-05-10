Tom Cruise to date Shakira? Insider says 'there is chemistry' between A-listers

Tom Cruise has his eyes set on "single" Shakira ever since their latest meet up at the 2023 Miami Formula One Grand Prix over the weekend.

The Mission: Impossible star is “extremely interested” in initiating romance with the Waka Waka hitmaker, who recently parted ways with her boyfriend of 12 years, Gerard Pique.

Speaking to Page Six, an insider said that the Hollywood hunk “is extremely interested in pursuing her,” adding, “there is chemistry” between the two A-listers.

“Shakira needs a soft pillow to fall on, and that could be Tom,” the insider shared, noting that Cruise has a plus point of being, “a nice-looking guy, and he is talented.”

“And she isn’t taller than him,” the source jokingly said; as per the outlet Tom Cruise is 5-foot-7 while Shakira is 5-foot-2.

Furthermore, Cruise allegedly sent flowers to Shakira after they recently crossed paths.

As per reports, Cruise and Shakira have been friends for a long time with a publication even claiming that the actor supported the singer after her breakup from Pique.

Citing Vanitatis, Spanish media outlet Marca claimed, "It's a relationship that goes back a long way, for years,” adding that following Shakira’s split, she and Cruise “have become closer.”