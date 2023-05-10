Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer 'Project K' shoot postpones for indefinte period

'Project K' marks as the first on-screen collaboration Deepika Padukone and Prabhas

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Project K shoot has been postponed for some time.

A few days back, Amitabh, who also has a key role in the Project K, got injured while shooting an action sequence for the film. He suffered injuries to his rib and toe. The actor is now undergoing the recovery process.

However, the makers of Project K are not at all pressurizing him to resume work instantly, rather they are waiting for Big B to recover completely. Due to this reason, the shooting of Nag Ashwin’s directorial project has been delayed for an indefinite period.

Times of India reported: “It is still not clear how long it would take Bachchan saab to resume normal shooting, and the director (Nag Ashwin) and producers (Vyjayanthi Movies) are in no hurry.”

“They are putting no pressure on Bachchan saab to resume shooting. They will wait for as long as it takes. But it is unlikely now that Project K will make its January 2024 release date.”

As per the reports, Prabhas and Deepika have altered their Project K dates as they wait for the recovery of the veteran actor.

