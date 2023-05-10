Photos: Amber Heard papped working out in Spain for the first time since moving

Amber Heard has just been spotted for the first time since reports announced her move to Spain.

These sightings have come just before the one-year anniversary of the final court decision.

As part of which she was told to $10.35 million in damages to ex-husband Johnny Depp.

In the pictures, taken by paparazzi, she can be seen running through the Spanish streets, in her athletic attire.

It consisted of a basic white tank top, dark grey leggings and black tennis shoes, a visor, a fanny pack and accessorized it all with a high-top pony tail.

Check it out Below:

Little is known of Heard's daughter Oonagh Paige Heard since the move, she was born via a surrogate, and links to her paternal line are yet to be uncovered, even though many speculate she shares DNA with Elon Musk.

This speculation has come amid reports that Heard and Musk were previously embroiled in a legal dispute over their frozen embryos.

For those unversed, this was around the timeline of her relationship with Pirates star Johnny Depp.