Prince Harry came to King Charles' coronation with intention of ending feud?

File Footage

Prince Harry seemingly attended King Charles' coronation with the intention of mending strained bonds but no member of the royal family was interested in talking to him.



Appearing solo at his father’s crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6th, 2023, the Duke of Sussex looked happy and relaxed as he greeted people on his way to his seat.

However, the father-of-two had to face a difficult situation at the ceremony after realizing that no wanted to “engage” with him amid ongoing feud with the Royal family.

Analyzing Harry’s body language, an expert claimed that the Duke “wanted to talk” to people at the ceremony but was snubbed by most of them.

"Prince Harry arriving, I think we got our first glimpse of Harry for years,” communication expert Louise Mahler said in a conversation with Sunrise Australia.

"He was the old Harry, coming in smiling, laughing - walking tall and looking magnificent,” the expert claimed.

"The fact that he was on his own was a benefit, but his issue was he thought he could look at people and speak to them, and they would speak back to him, but it didn’t work.

"It would’ve been better if he just looked and smiled, but he focused in on people wanting a conversation - but they didn't [engage] and that must’ve been difficult for him."