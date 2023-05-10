Updates on Imran Khan arrest: Qureshi, Asad not allowed to meet PTI chief ahead of hearing

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI: With preparations underway for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s appearance in the Al-Qadir Trust case hearing at a special court, his lawyer Babar Awan on Wednesday said that the legal team was not allowed to meet the former premier.



“We were stopped from meeting our client,” Babar Awan, who is also a member of Khan’s legal team, told Geo News. He added that denying permission to meet the PTI chief which was "against the Constitution".



Instead of bringing the PTI chief to a regular court for the hearing, the government has declared the location of the former premier's custody the venue for the proceedings, the office of Islamabad chief commissioner said in a notification.

Imran Khan was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), in a dramatic move, a day earlier in a corruption case involving a property tycoon.

The PTI chief was then whisked away to the NAB office in the garrison town of Rawalpindi for interrogation.



The surprise move ensued violent clashes across the country, with hundreds of party workers including former federal minister Ali Zaidi, being apprehended.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) took notice of Khan's arrest but later declared the detention legal while announcing the reserved verdict. Now, Khan’s legal team intends to challenge his arrest in the Supreme Court today.



Khan's location of custody declared court for hearing

Khan, instead of being taken to F-8 Court Complex and Judicial Complex G 11/4, will be presented at New Police Guest House, Police Lines — which has been given one-time status of the court for this particular hearing.

The decision to present Khan at a special court instead of a NAB court was taken in view of security threats to his life. According to sources, the PTI chief was also shifted to an unknown place late at night from NAB’s office.

“[...] the Provincial Government, as a one-time dispensation, is pleased to declare New Police Guest House, Police Lines Headquarters H 11/1, Islamabad, the venue for hearing of case titled 'District Election Commissioner Vs Imran Khan Niazi' and for the appearance of Mr Imran Khan Niazi before Honorable Judge Accountability Court - I, Islamabad on 10th May 2023, instead of F-8 Court Complex, Islamabad and Judicial Complex G 11/4, Islamabad,” the notification issued by the provincial government, ICT read.

Police officials have also clarified that entry access to special court will be granted to people according to the court list, while the permission for coverage depends on the judges.

Upon arrival PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Awan and others were denied permission to attend the hearing or meet Khan.

Confirming the news, Qureshi told Geo News that they were now heading towards IHC to update the judges about the ill-treatment.

It was learnt that all arrangement for the hearing have been completed and the special courtroom has been prepared in the Police Lines while FC personnel has also been deployed at the main entrance of the guest house.

Khan’s legal team was stopped near Nust University roundabout, sources said, adding that Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar — who will also hear Toshakhana case — has reached Police Lines.

Former governor Omer Cheema arrested

Qureshi, taking to his Twitter handle, confirmed that the former Punjab governor Omer Cheema has been arrested.



Following Chairman Imran Khan, PTI President Sindh @AliZaidiPTI and former Governer Punjab @OmerCheemaPTI have also been picked up, while our protesters were fired upon indiscriminately, killed, with women, children and the aged shelled and water cannoned with chemical water. Today, my offices in Multan were raided and my staff, beaten up,” Qureshi wrote.



He asserted that they will “never succumb to these dark forces”, and will always fight for Jinnah’s Pakistan.

Reiterating their call for protests, he wrote: “We continue to call @PTIofficial family workers, supporters, and the people of Pakistan onto the streets for peaceful protest against this unconstitutional behaviour. No one, absolutely no one, should be allowed to ride roughshod over the law.”

Internet services to remain suspended amid protests

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has announced that internet services across Pakistan will remain suspended for an indefinite period amid reports of protests.

Khan's arrest in a surprise move from the IHC premises sparked violent clashes across the country. His supporters in several cities took to the streets and clashed with security forces, who fired tear gas and tried to beat them back.

Videos circulated on social media — which was also down in several parts of the country — showed some supporters wielding sticks and face masks entering state buildings and shouting angry slogans.



The cricketer-turned-politician faces a slew of court cases and is also set to be formally indicted today in a case that involved allegations he did not properly disclose earnings from the sale of state gifts from his time in office — Toshakhana case.

Not only across Pakistan, Khan's supporters took to the street in several parts of the world.



UK, US want to see ‘peaceful democracy’ in Pakistan

Stressing the adherence to rule of law in light of the current political situation in the country, the United States and United Kingdom have called for a democratic response to the protests against the arrest of the former prime minister.

"The authorities [in Pakistan] should also respond in accordance with the rights and democratic rules," a US State Department spokesperson said while urging the former premier's supporters to protest peacefully.

“All the protestors are urged to express their concerns peacefully,” the spokesperson told Geo News when requested for a comment on the prevailing political situation.

He said that the State Department was aware of the arrest but "US does not have a position" in regard with a specific political candidate or party.

"We demand respect for democratic values and the rule of law throughout the world," the spokesman added.

In a separate statement, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that they want to see “peaceful democracy” in Pakistan

James Cleverly made these remarks while speaking during a visit to the United States.

"We want to see peaceful democracy in that country. We want to see the rule of law adhered to. I'm uncomfortable to speculate any further without having a detailed briefing on that," he said when asked about the arrest of the former Pakistani prime minister.

What is Al-Qadir Trust case?

The former prime minister, along with his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders, is facing a NAB inquiry related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, Khan and other accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

They are also accused of getting undue benefit in the form of over 458 kanals of land at Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, to establish Al Qadir University.