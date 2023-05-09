These stars inspired Lily-Rose Depp’s performance in ‘The Idol’

She sat down for an interview with W Magazine to discuss the highly awaited series

French-American actress Lily-Rose Depp reveals which stars inspired her performance in the HBO show The Idol. She sat down for an interview with W Magazine to discuss the highly awaited series.

“Of course I’m a Britney [Spears] fan!” she claimed. “Who doesn’t love Britney? But I was also thinking about Beyoncé, Mariah [Carey], and every huge pop star of our time. I wanted Jocelyn to be the kind of woman who can dominate a room, someone who doesn’t ever shy away from their sparkle.”

She won the role by performing an acapella version of the song Fever which came to fame through Peggy Lee and was also covered by superstar Madonna in 1993. Getting the role led her to filming for the show at the SoFi Stadium which held around 70, 000 fans ahead of The Weeknd’s concert last year.

“I was a nervous wreck,” she admitted. “I was praying to all my guardian angels. I knew we only had two takes at SoFi. I felt like I was going to my wedding — I was so dolled up and in white!” Despite her nervousness, she ended up acing it. “It was quite addicting. I didn’t want to leave.”