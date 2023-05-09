Biden supports WGA demands amid strike

President Joe Biden lent his support to the WGA strike, before the screening of Disney+ series American Born Chinese at the White House.

Addressing the crowd, which included some cast and producers as well as Disney executives, Biden said: “Nights like these are a reminder of the power of stories, and the importance of treating storytellers with dignity, respect and the value they deserve.”

“I sincerely hope the writers strike in Hollywood gets resolved, and the writers are given a fair deal that they deserve as soon as possible.”

He added, “This is an iconic, meaningful American industry, and we need the writers and all the workers and everyone involved to tell the stories of our nation, the stories of all of us.”

White House hosted the screening to commemorate Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

While other politicians had offered to negotiate between scribes and studios amid the current climate, Biden’s two cents will be the weightiest.

Members of the Writers Guild of America have been striking for fairer compensation among other issues in a climate dictated by technological progression. The use of artificial intelligence in screenwriting is also among issues plaguing the WGA members who are demanding that AI should be regulated.