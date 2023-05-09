King Charles, Queen Camilla mocked over 'American Idol' cameo

King Charles and Queen Camilla were trolled for appearing on American Idol with Katy Perry and Lionel Richie right after coronation.

After being crowned the King and Queen of England, the loved-up couple surprised the reality show’s fans with a sweet virtual cameo on May 6th, 2023.

The special appearance, however, did not sit well with the viewers of the show as they trolled Charles and Camilla for being really desperate to grab attention of Americans.

Taking to Twitter, several social media users expressed their disappointment over the move while some were still confused why Charles and Camilla thought that it would be a good move.

"Did they think we wouldn’t see this?! In return for Katy Perry & Lionel Richie agreeing to perform at the coronation concert, Charles & Camilla had to do a turn on American Idol,” one wrote. “Desperate stuff. Cringe me a river."

"(Expletive) have I just watched, is it real?” one wrote while another penned, "How cheap and tacky is that? Can you imagine the outrage if [Prince] Harry and Meghan [Markle] did that??"

"Oh god how awkward, I couldn't get through it. Suddenly lost all respect for Katy Perry,” one commented.

One user bashed the duo, writing, "Charles and Camilla are desperate for Americans' attention. This is pathetic and embarrassing."