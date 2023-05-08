Ruth Wilson weighs in on Hollywood’s treatment of MeToo revelations

Ruth Wilson has recently weighed in on people’s hypocrisy in Hollywood in the wake of MeToo revelations.



In a new interview with The Guardian, the Luther star called it “extraordinary” to see people in Hollywood ignoring the abuse in the industry and later feigning to care because of its popularity.

“To see the survival instinct. You realise how fickle that industry is. There’s no moral backbone,” said the 41-year-old.

The Affair actress continued, “People were like, ‘We’re going to have a meeting about how badly we’ve behaved and then we’ll all be fine’.”

“It blew my mind,” stated Wilson.

Addressing people’s morality in the industry, Wilson noted, “It made me understand a whole swathe of human behaviour.”

“So, many people don’t really believe anything – only what makes them money… They’re opportunists. You see that. But it makes you sage about what you want, what’s important,” explained the actress.

Wilson believed that people turned a “a blind eye” to former producer Harvey Weinstein’s abusive behaviour mainly he knew “how to get people Oscars”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Wilson will next be seen in The Second Woman at the Young Vic.