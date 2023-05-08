Prince Harry has ‘little discernible talent’ & ‘just happened to be born into the right family’

Prince Harry bashed for managing to build an A-listers lifestyle in a ‘swanky Malibu-style mansion’ with ‘little discernible talent’.

These claims and admissions have been brought to light by commentator Robert Taylor.

The converastion arose once the expert spoke out about Prince Harry’s “swanky Malibu-style mansion and his multi-millionaire, A-list lifestyle.”

Which is “not bad for someone with little discernible talent who just happened to be born into the right family.”

“You’d have thought, then, he might be treated with coolness or even hostility by the thousands thronging the streets of central London,” when he went back for the King ‘s Coronation.