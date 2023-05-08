Prince Harry has ‘little discernible talent’ & ‘just happened to be born into the right family’

Prince Harry bashed for managing to build an A-listers lifestyle in a ‘swanky Malibu-style mansion’ with ‘little discernible talent’.
These claims and admissions have been brought to light by commentator Robert Taylor.
The converastion arose once the expert spoke out about Prince Harry’s “swanky Malibu-style mansion and his multi-millionaire, A-list lifestyle.”
Which is “not bad for someone with little discernible talent who just happened to be born into the right family.”
“You’d have thought, then, he might be treated with coolness or even hostility by the thousands thronging the streets of central London,” when he went back for the King ‘s Coronation.
King Charles has been urged ‘over and over again’ to slap Prince Harry with a lawsuit
Prince Harry’s allegedly managed to ‘completely destroy his entire life’
Prince Harry left King Charles' coronation before the Royal Family appeared on Buckingham Palace balcony
Experts believe Meghan Markle ‘stole’ the perfect opportunity to mend fence with Prince Harry
Kate Middleton and Prince William were quick to mingle with the public during their unplanned walkabout.
Queen Camilla knows people of Britain never wanted her to become the Queen of England, source