‘No one wants’ wealthy Prince Harry getting wealthier by ‘dishing a load of dirt’

Experts warn, no British citizen wants Prince Harry getting even richer by ‘dishing a load of dirt’ on the very people who raised him with a silver spoon.

These claims and admissions have been brought to light by commentator Robert Taylor.

He started off by saying, “Frankly, we British don’t appreciate a very privileged, rich young man getting even wealthier purely because he’s willing to dish a load of dirt on his own family and the very institution that gave him all that cash and fame in the first place.”

“We don’t think much of someone born with immense advantages, status and celebrity moaning about how victimised he is. We don’t like being taken for fools.”

“And yet, despite all that, it is still possible, if only just, for Harry to work his way back into our affections.”