Kate Middleton, Prince William break royal protocol yet again

Prince William and Kate Middleton surprised the royal fans as they broke the protocol with a risky move.
According to a report by Yahoo, the Prince and Princess of Wales accepted a mysterious gift from a fan as they stepped out for a walkabout ahead of coronation concert on Sunday evening.
The royals greeted members of the public attending a Coronation Big Lunch on the Long Walk in Windsor.
Kate and William were quick to mingle with the public during their unplanned walkabout.
Even, the Prince of Wales accepted a cup containing a mysterious drink from a fan. He took a sip from the paper cup before passing it to wife Kate, who also had a taste.
Later, Kate and William turned to Instagram and shared adorable photos and a video clip from their walkabout with caption “The BIG Lunch.”
According to media reports, the couple broke the royal protocol by accepting the drink as they are not supposed to consume complimentary food or drink from people they don’t know personally.
Another Yahoo article reported the royal rule is to help prevent attempts to poison any member of the monarchy.
King Charles appeared on palace balcony with working royals
King Charles has been urged ‘over and over again’ to slap Prince Harry with a lawsuit
Prince Harry’s allegedly managed to ‘completely destroy his entire life’
Prince Harry left King Charles' coronation before the Royal Family appeared on Buckingham Palace balcony
Experts believe Meghan Markle ‘stole’ the perfect opportunity to mend fence with Prince Harry
Queen Camilla knows people of Britain never wanted her to become the Queen of England, source