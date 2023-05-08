Meghan Markle getting to ‘sleep easier at night’ after masterstroke

Experts believe Meghan Markle seems ready to ‘sleep peacefully’ after making a massive PR push.

These claims and insights have been brought to light by royal commentator Judita DaSilva.

DaSilva weighed in everything during a chat with GB News' host Esther McVey.



DaSilva said, “Had they done this before, the narrative of their exodus from royal duties would have been different.”

At this point in the converastion McVey chimed in and said, “It is curious timing to be looking for more PR.”

“It is very conspicuous,” DaSilva admitted. “But I give credit to Meghan Markle for making this choice.”

“Whenever I was speaking about the royals, I would say I didn't know who is managing Harry and Meghan because clearly they are out of their depth and it feels like amateur hour.”

“Some of the moves they made went against basic PR sense. She now has a powerhouse behind the Harry and Meghan brand and the Archewell Foundation. With someone like Ari Emanuel there, she has someone who is a fixer and a strategist.”

“If you have him in your camp, you sleep easier at night,” at the end of the day.

“The PR catastrophes that Harry and Meghan have had to deal with so far - if they had Ari Emmanuel, the narrative of their exodus from the royal duties might have been different.”